“Clinicians Should Not Rely Purely on BCVA” to Monitor Choroideremia Progression
Current Status
Not Enrolled
Price
Free
Get Started
This course discusses a study that found that the changes from baseline in retinal sensitivity, central ellipsoid zone area, and total area of fundus autofluorescence could be more sensitive identifiers of early choroideremia than best corrected visual acuity decline.
Click CE Information to start the course. Post Test and Evaluation must be completed to earn certificate of completion.
Course Content
CE information – “Clinicians Should Not Rely Purely on BCVA” to Monitor Choroideremia Progression 1 Topic
Lesson Content
0% Complete 0/1 Steps