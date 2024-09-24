Sarcopenia Screening May Reduce CVD Risk in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes
This course discusses sarcopenia screening in patients with type 2 diabetes that appear to be at increased risk for and may develop cardiovascular disease earlier in life than people with type 2 diabetes alone.
Click CE Information to start the course. Post Test and Evaluation must be completed to earn certificate of completion.
