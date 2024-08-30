Mental Health Needs Unmet for More Than Half With Obesity
Current Status
Not Enrolled
Price
Free
Get Started
This course discusses the sought to identify what psychological support was provided in Tier 2 weight management services by distributing a survey that collected quantitative data about the respondents’ views on the use of and need for such support.
Click CE Information to start the course. Post Test and Evaluation must be completed to earn certificate of completion.
Course Content
Lesson Content
0% Complete 0/1 Steps