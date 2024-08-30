0

Lifestyle Intervention Linked With Higher PCR In Women On Neoadjuvant Chemo

Lifestyle Intervention Linked With Higher PCR In Women On Neoadjuvant Chemo

Lifestyle Intervention Linked With Higher PCR In Women On Neoadjuvant Chemo

By August 30, 2024

Lifestyle Intervention Linked With Higher PCR In Women On Neoadjuvant Chemo

Lifestyle Intervention Linked With Higher PCR In Women On Neoadjuvant Chemo

Current Status
Not Enrolled
Price
Free
Get Started
Login to Enroll

This course discusses how primary care clinicians instruct their patients about the benefits of follow-up after receiving abnormal results after a cancer screening.

Click CE Information to start the course. Post Test and Evaluation must be completed to earn certificate of completion.

Course Content

Expand All