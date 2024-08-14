Double Fecal Immunochemical Test Helps Diagnose CRC
Current Status
Not Enrolled
Price
Free
Get Started
This courses discusses how double fecal immunochemical testing (FIT), used as a rule-out test for patients with low-risk bowel symptoms, can help detect cases of colorectal cancer (CRC) and other significant bowel pathologies that would otherwise be missed with one FIT.
Click CE Information to start the course. Post Test and Evaluation must be completed to earn certificate of completion.
Course Content
Lesson Content
0% Complete 0/1 Steps